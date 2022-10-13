FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Release Date Leaks: FUT Team 1 and Team 2 Players

Big FIFA 23 leaks have revealed that Rulebreakers will be the next promo pack. These packs include players that have enhanced stats to make them play significantly differently. Think of them like a cheat code that suddenly gives a player an unexpected boost. So when do they come out? Here’s the need-to-know info on the FIFA 23 Rulebreakers release date and time for Team 1 and Team 2 players.

The FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo packs are expected to have two teams. Team 1 will release first, followed by Team 2.

The FUT Rulebreakers Team 1 release date is October 14 and starts at the following times:

10 AM PT

1 PM ET

6 PM BST

7 PM CET

The FUT Rulebreakers Team 2 release date is October 21 and starts at the following times:

10 AM PT

1 PM ET

6 PM BST

7 PM CET

The leaks come from the often correct @FutSheriff:

🚨Rulebreakers are added to come as the next promo.



Heard it will be the first two weeks promo — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) October 7, 2022

In addition to new rulebreaking players, FIFA 23 users will continue to see improvements to the game through Title Updates. The latest, Title Update 2, fixed an annoying Ultimate Team pack animation. Of course, there are still plenty of FIFA glitches to laugh at.