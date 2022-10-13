Can You Use Game Trials To Earn PlayStation Stars?

PlayStation Stars has finally launched in all regions and several of the program’s campaigns involve playing certain games. Some of the games have large file sizes, so players have been hoping they can install the smaller trial versions instead. Can game trials be used to complete PlayStation Stars campaigns?

Do Game Trials work with PlayStation Stars campaigns?

Game Trials cannot be used to complete PlayStation Stars campaigns. The good news is that PS Plus Premium players can use game streaming to complete the PlayStation Stars campaigns, so no downloads are needed. Those without Premium will still have to download games, although they don’t need to be downloaded in their entirety. As soon as they have downloaded enough to be Ready to Play, the games can be launched for the campaign credit before being deleted if necessary.

The majority of the games needed to complete campaigns are available in PS Plus Extra. For example, the six games that players need to launch to complete the Hit Play/1994 campaign in North and South America or the Press Play: 1994 campaign in Europe/Australia/New Zealand are all to be found in PS Plus Extra. While PlayStation Plus is not required to be a Stars member, it certainly is of a benefit.