Disney Dreamlight Valley Woody, Buzz Lightyear Release Date: When Will Toy Story Realm Arrive?

Gameloft is taking the slow and steady approach with the Disney Dreamlight Valley Woody and Buzz Lightyear release date. After Scar is released in the game’s first major update in Fall 2022, the Toy Storm realm will arrive not too soon after, with the new area shrinking players down to the size of a toy as they explore a child’s bedroom.

When will Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story Realm release?

The Toy Storm zone, along with Woody and Buzz Lightyear, is slated to release in Late Fall 2022, according to the developer’s early access map. This is a more precise release window than just Fall 2022 that is mentioned in the Toy Story realm reveal trailer for Nintendo Switch. As such, a conservative estimate to when it will arrive is early to mid-December. With the Scar update releasing on October 19, 2022, about a month and a half after the game’s initial release date, we think it’s going to take Gameloft about the same amount of time to be ready with the next major content patch.

As for what to expect in the Toy Story realm, your character will become miniaturized, at least in comparison to the toy-filled bedroom. Similar to the Moana realm, you’ll be able to meet two characters at once and earn outfits befitting Woody and Buzz Lightyear likely after you reach Level 10 friendship level with both of them. In the main valley itself, both Woody and Buzz will be about the size of Remy from Ratatouille. Hopefully, you’ve been saving up resources and Star Coins using the pumpkin meta to prepare for their arrival.