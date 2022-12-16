Disney Dreamlight Valley Crafting Broken: Is There a Fix for Infinite Scrolling Stitch TV Glitch?

Disney Dreamlight Valley got a hotfix update today, but the downside is that crafting is now broken and it introduced a Stitch TV glitch that doesn’t appear to have a fix right now. Many people with extensive furniture lists are unable to craft the TV for Stitch or any other quest items. Here’s all we know about the bug and whether it can be fixed.

Is there a fix for the Disney Dreamlight Valley Stitch TV glitch?

There is no fix for the Disney Dreamlight Valley Stitch TV glitch and broken crafting. The issue was introduced after the release of a hotfix on December 16, 2022.

The bug happens for players who have a lot of items in their Furniture crafting list. After they scroll down for four or five lines, the menu bugs out by duplicating items and bringing in items from other categories. This is leading to the appearance that the game is infinitely scrolling through a list. Those that have managed to get past this bug have then found that the Stitch TV item is no longer in their inventory, meaning they can’t complete the quest.

Other players have reported a similar bug for crafting other quest items like Buzz’s Balloon Arch. Unfortunately it seems like players are going to have to wait until Gameloft issues another hotfix to address the issue.