Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Find Stitch

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Mission in Uncharted Space update has added the mischievous Stitch to its roster of characters, but how to find and go about unlocking the character isn’t immediately obvious. Here’s all you need to know about the quest you need to complete to unlock Stitch.

How to find and unlock Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock Stitch in their own Dreamlight Valley realm, players need to complete a quest with Donald Duck to find out who has been causing mischief:

Go to Dazzle Beach and find the Slimy Stocking. Pick up the stocking and talk to Donald Duck to return it to him. This begins The Mystery of the Stolen Socks quest. Go to Donald’s house, which is the big boat on the beach. Look for clues by destroying the five piles of trash wood, bricks, and metal. After the fifth pile is destroyed, pick up the Strange Device. Talk to Donald to give him the Strange Device.

Doing this will cause Donald to set off the DNA sequencer. While it will find mysterious DNA traces, he needs to find more. Unfortunately, this takes a few days and players will have to wait for the next quest to be revealed to be able to unlock Stitch.

The Mission in Uncharted Space update has also added the Toy Story Realm and a plethora of bug fixes.