Dreamlight Valley Update Schedule for November 2022: Future Patch Fix Roadmap

With the game still in early access, the Disney Dreamlight Valley update schedule for November 2022 is already quite full. Gameloft is actively working on fixes and is aware of certain issues that will be addressed in a future patch. While the roadmap is somewhat unknown for some of these bug fixes, they will be taking them on one by one. And with the huge number of improvements Gameloft made with the Scar update, we’ll likely see them fix a bunch of issues all in one go.

Here is a list of what Gameloft is currently working on for the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update (via the official Trello):