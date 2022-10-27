Dreamlight Valley Update Schedule for November 2022: Future Patch Fix Roadmap

With the game still in early access, the Disney Dreamlight Valley update schedule for November 2022 is already quite full. Gameloft is actively working on fixes and is aware of certain issues that will be addressed in a future patch. While the roadmap is somewhat unknown for some of these bug fixes, they will be taking them on one by one. And with the huge number of improvements Gameloft made with the Scar update, we’ll likely see them fix a bunch of issues all in one go.
Disney Dreamlight Valley update roadmap for November 2022
Here is a list of what Gameloft is currently working on for the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update (via the official Trello):
- Steam Deck compatibility
- Continued improvements on console crashes (PlayStation, Switch, Xbox)
- Issues with Avatar not porting over correctly with Avatar Code (PlayStation)
- Missing Founder’s Pack rewards
- Progress loss due to the Scar update
- Spawn rate for mushrooms, flowers, and fruit spawns need balancing
- Character prompt for orders at Chez Remy don’t appear
- The ‘B’ button doesn’t close menus
- Web-Snared Tree cannot be found in furniture categories
- Leader Shard stuck in tree (Moana and Maui quest)
- Toggle for turning off flashing light effects
- Toggle for turning off screen shaking effects
- Removing exhaustion effect with the red borders and grayscale effect
- Ruby and Sapphires not appearing in Collections menu
- Game not recognizing Sunstone during Mother Gothel’s “Restoring the Sunstone” quest
- Luckily, Gameloft will be addressing the exhaustion effect and toggles for flashing lights and screen shaking in a hotfix update scheduled for the first week of November 2022.