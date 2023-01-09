Dreamlight Valley Mysterious Object: What Do You Use the Golden Potato For?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is still a game in progress and there are many objects, such as the Mysterious Golden Potato, for which players are unsure of their purpose. The object is gotten through a redeemable code, and here’s everything we know about it so far.

What to do with the Mysterious Golden Potato

At the moment, the Mysterious Golden Potato has no purpose in the game. It is a quest item, but the quest is not available at the time of writing. For now, most players are storing it in a chest for later use.

Since the code’s discovery in a Discord image to promote the Halloween update, players have tried to discover what the potato may be used for, but have found that it can’t be planted, eaten, sold at Goofy’s Stall, or used in any crafting blueprints. It has no place in the Mystical Cave or at any other location either.

There is no word whether the quest will be added during an upcoming update or when the game goes free-to-play.

How to get the Disney Dreamlight Valley Mysterious Golden Potato

Here’s how to redeem the code for the Golden Potato: