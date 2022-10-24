Dreamlight Valley Halloween Candies: 3-Course Meal Guide

If you’re wondering what you’re supposed to do with all the Disney Dreamlight Valley Halloween candies that are spawning today, October 24, here’s what they are all about. The game has several extra seasonal objectives ready to be completed for the Halloween holiday season. You’ll find a list of them under the Dreamlight tab in the Village section, and one of them asks you to eat “A 3-Course Halloween Meal!” (as pictured below). These candies are what they are referring to, so don’t save all of them for later.

How to complete 3-Course Halloween Meal dreamlight task

Go to the main plaza and find three types of Halloween candies. As far as we know, buckets of candy will only spawn in the plaza area, and they will come in three colored varieties.

Open your inventory menu and eat one of each colored candy. We got purple, red, and green candies (as shown in the first picture), but yours may be different colors. You’ll also get a small amount of energy from eating them.

Doing this will then highlight the “A 3-Course Halloween Meal!” objective in the Dreamlight menu tab. Claim the special item.



The seasonal item should appear directly in your inventory menu under Furniture. We got a Green Trick or Treater’s Bounty item, which is just a green plastic bucket full of candy with a jack-o’-lantern motif on the front.

