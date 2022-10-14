Why Are Apple Watch Straps So Expensive?

The Apple Watch is a popular bit of kit, with the device now in its eighth iteration and kitted out with the latest smartwatch features. However, for those eyeing one of the more luxurious straps, the high price of some Apple Watch straps may be surprising. Here’s why they are so expensive.

Why do Apple Watch bands cost so much money?

Apple Watch bands cost so much money because they are often the official first-party straps that Apple makes specifically for the latest version of the watch.

There are other brands that offer more expensive Apple Watch bands. Options from Nomad, Nordstrom, and many others can all exceed $100. The increase in price is often tied to the material used, for example real leather, or high-end designer branding.

What is the most expensive Apple Watch strap?

The current most expensive Apple Watch strap is the Hermes Leather Gormette Metal Double Tour which is priced at $849.

Of course, Apple Watch owners can get cheaper straps, many of which emulate the style of Apple’s own band offerings. These can be found on Amazon, Ebay, and other popular shopping sites. However, they may not have quite the same level of quality as the official products, which is worth considering before placing an order.

