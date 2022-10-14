Warzone Meta October 2022: Best Call of Duty Weapons List

The Warzone meta October 2022 update is here, with many weapons being buffed and nerfed. With stat changes comes a shift in the meta, and an updated list of best Call of Duty weapons is needed to guide players toward the most powerful guns for the battle royale. There are now new S-tier weapons to equip. Here are the best CoD: Warzone weapons for October 2022.

What is the Warzone meta for October 2022?

XM4

QBZ-83

Cooper Carbine

Type 100

MP-40

PPSH-41

Vargo 52

AS44

KAR98K

Type 99

3-Line Rifle

Bren

Type 11

BAR

Following the recent mid-season patch, the developer rolled out a number of buffs and nerfs that shifted the meta in a slight way. However, there are still some fan-favorite weapons still sitting proudly in the top tier.

With Warzone 2.0 expected soon, this is likely to be one of the last remaining meta shifts before the launch of the new game. Therefore, it might be time to experiment with some different guns as progress won’t be transferring over to the new release.

