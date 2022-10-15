SPY x FAMILY Part 2 Episode 4 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

SPY x FAMILY Part 2 is now well underway, continuing to impress anime fans thanks to its slick and dramatic storytelling. Now, audiences have a thirst for information about the show’s future, including exactly when they will be able to watch the next installment of Part 2. Here is when episode 4 will become available on Crunchyroll with English subs.

SPY x FAMILY Part 2 episode 4 will be released on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The exact time at which you will be able to watch depends entirely on your local time. With that in mind, here is the release time for episode 4 in various time zones around the world:

8:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

9:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

10:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

4:30 p.m. British Summer Time

5:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

9:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

It has been confirmed that SPY x FAMILY Part 2 will be made up of 13 episodes in total. With world peace on the line, audiences should expect each of the new season’s episodes to be packed full of narrative progression, as Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond the dog do their best to keep order.

Already one of the year’s biggest anime hits, SPY x FAMILY goes from strength to strength. The legions of fans that it has built up confidence with will likely see its continued success, and while there isn’t any official news on a third season, it would be surprising to see the family’s story come to a close with this latest cour. The original manga on which the show is based, for example, is still ongoing. With nine volumes already available, and SPY x FAMILY Part 1 only covering the first three, there is still a lot of road to be traveled.