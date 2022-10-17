A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Times: Xbox Game Pass, PS5 and PC

A Plague Tale: Requiem is due to unleash yet another swarm of rats across Xbox Series, X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC incredibly soon. The game is due to be released on October 18 in some territories, although thanks to time zone difference the game will be available on October 17 in other regions. What are the different A Plague Tale: Requiem release times for PC and consoles.

What are the A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Times?

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released at 00:00 CEST on October 18, 2022, on the Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store for PC. Here is how that will break down for your time zone:

October 17

Vancouver: 15:00

Los Angeles: 15:00

New York: 18:00

Sao Paulo: 19:00

London: 23:00

October 18

Paris: 00:00

Moscow: 01:00

Hong Kong: 06:00

Seoul: 07:00

Sydney: 09:00

Those wondering whether their PC will be able to run the game can check out the minimum PC requirements and the high recommended requirements to reach 60 FPS at 1920×1080 on Ultra settings.

Meanwhile, console players on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 will be able to get their hands on the game at 00:00 local time on October 18.