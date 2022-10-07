A Plague Tale Requiem PC Requirements Revealed

Asobo Studio has revealed the list of A Plague Tale Requiem PC requirements on the official Twitter account for the game. The recommended specs may be surprisingly demanding for many players, with all that power going to rendering over 300,000 rats in the game on PS5 at least, as reported by our sister site PlayStation Lifestyle. The sequel to A Plague Tale Innocence will release in just a few weeks on October 18, 2022 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, and will be available through Xbox Game Pass too.

A Plague Tale Requiem Recommended and Minimum Specs

As announced through Twitter, here is the list of minimum specs, for 30 FPS, 1920×1080 on Low settings:

OS – Windows 10 (20H1 64 Bits) [64-bit OS required]

Processor – Intel Core i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) / AMD FX-8300 (3.3 GHz) [64-bit processor required]

Memory – 16 GB RAM

Graphics – 4 GB, GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 590

DirectX – Version 12 (at least DirectX 12 Level 12 and Shader Model 6.0)

Storage – 55 GB

And here are the rather high recommended specs, for 60 FPS at 1920×1080 on Ultra settings:

OS – Windows 10 (20H1 64 Bits) [64-bit OS required]

Processor – Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz) [64-bit processor required]

Memory – 16 GB RAM

Graphics – 8 GB, GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX – Version 12 (at least DirectX 12 Level 12 and Shader Model 6.0)

Storage – 55 GB (SSD Storage is Recommended)

At the time of publication, The Steam page for the game hasn’t been updated yet with these specs quite yet. If you pre-order A Plague Tale: Requiem, you’ll receive the Protector Pack DLC for free that includes The Red Damsel Crossbow Skin, bonus crafting material, and 13 exclusive cosmetics for Amicia.