Pokemon Go Community Day November 2022 Bonuses, Date, Time

The upcoming Pokemon Go November Community Day event will focus on Teddiursa, giving players a generous window to evolve the pokemon into Ursaring and then Ursaluna under the power of a full moon. As usual, it will also come with special event bonuses.

The date and time of the event will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in your local time zone. As a special extension, unlike last month’s Community Day event, the event’s full moon will last from 2:00pm to 6:00am on November 13.

What are the Pokemon Go Teddiursa Community Day bonuses?

The following bonuses will also given a welcome extension, lasting from 2:00 pm to 10:00pm local time:

3 times Stardust for catching any Pokemon

2 times Candy for cathing any Pokemon

2 times chance for Trainers Level 31+ to receive XL candy

Lure Modules will last three hours

Incense will also last three hours

Taking snapshots may result in a surprise

Two special trades available for the day (boosted from one)

Trades will cost 50% less Stardust

Additionally, evolving Ursaring during the Pokemon Go November 2022 event (or up to five hours afterwards) will give you an Ursaluna with the Charged Attack High Horsepower, which has 100 power for trainer battles and 110 power for gyms and raids. After the event ends, you can take on four-star Raid Battles against an Ursaring by using a Raid Pass or Premium Battle Pass. Defeating the Ursaring will cause extra Teddiursa spawns to appear around the gym for 30 minutes.