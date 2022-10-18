Overwatch 2 Zarya OP: Will She Be Nerfed or Reworked?

The “Overwatch 2 Zarya OP” complaints continue to roll in from frustrated members of the community. Many are calling for a nerf, annoyed at the character’s health and two bubble shields. Will she be nerfed or reworked in an upcoming OW2 balance patch? Here’s the need-to-know info.

Is Overwatch 2’s Zarya OP?

Overwatch 2’s Zarya is OP in the Total Mayhem mode, where the doubled health means she can be unkillable. Blizzard has confirmed that this is a problem and will be rolling out a patch to nerf her for that mode.

However, Zarya in Overwatch 2’s regular modes hasn’t been labeled as OP by the developers. Common player complaints include the fact that she has the ability to shield twice, negating damage in a way that allows her to both attack and retreat with extreme effectiveness.

Will Zarya be nerfed in an Overwatch 2 balance patch?

Zarya is going to be nerfed in an Overwatch 2 balance patch. However, it will only affect her Total Mayhem mode stats.

For normal modes, a Zarya nerf hasn’t yet been confirmed. Blizzard is likely to roll out meta-shifting balance patches at the start of a new season, rather than partway through.

