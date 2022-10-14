Overwatch 2 Bastion: When Will He Return? Why Was He Removed?

Overwatch 2 Bastion fans are wondering when Activision Blizzard will see the popular robot hero return. Both new and veteran players to the game may be surprised to find Bastion gone from the roster. The developers saw fit to temporarily remove the hero, along with Torbjörn, on October 10, but there has been very little information on Bastion since then.

When will Bastion be back in Overwatch 2?

🚨 QUICK PSA 🚨



Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!



🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. pic.twitter.com/ghjLL5KV7b — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2022

Activision Blizzard has not yet stated when Bastion will return to Overwatch 2, but his absence is indeed temporary. While Bastion has been removed from all modes in the game, Torbjörn is still available in Quick Play. So far, the developer has yet to give us a timeline or an update on when we might see the either hero make a comeback, but they will likely receive necessary nerfs.

Why was Bastion removed?

Activision Blizzard did not give specific reasons for why they deleted Bastion from the Overwatch 2 roster, apart from saying that there are “a few bugs” in his ability kit. However, fans noted an exploit (as shown in the tweet above) where Bastion’s Ultimate ability, which is only supposed to fire up to three mortar shots, could fire a lot more shots than that by pressing certain buttons together. Meanwhile, Torbjörn was able to use his Overload ability two times in quick succession without any cooldown. (Talk about destroying the tier list.) As such, both characters were swiftly removed until further notice.