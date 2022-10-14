Overwatch 2 Season 2 Update Might Nerf Genji, Zarya, Sombra, and More

Looking ahead to Overwatch 2 Season 2, Activision Blizzard is already looking at significant hero balance updates. The developers have their eyes on more than five characters, like Genji, Zarya, Sombra, and new hero Kiriko, who currently have higher win percentages over the competition. If their win rates continue to rise throughout Season One, the developers will potentially nerf their kit to keep matches as fair as possible and the tier list more even.
List of potential Overwatch 2 Season 2 nerfs
Activision Blizzard has written a very lengthy post about which heroes that are watching carefully for potential nerfs, so here’s a quick breakdown of what might be changed in Season 2:
- Zarya: Her new ability to place where her two Particle Barriers may be allowing her to build energy too quickly.
- Genji: The developers are considering an adjustment to his damage role passive.
- Sombra: It looks like opponents may not have enough time to fight back against her, so they may lower her hack ability-lockout duration. Sombra’s continual hacks on tank characters can also feel too oppressive.
- Symmetra and Torbjorn: Their win rates have been increasing, in part because they are effective counters to Genji.
- Kiriko: Her high healing averages in the middle and high survivability due to the evasiveness of Wall Climb and Swift Step might need to receive tweaks.