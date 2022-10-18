FIFA 23 Twitch Prime Pack: How to Claim Amazon Packs

Free FIFA 23 Twitch Prime packs are up for grabs through Amazon Prime Gaming. Since 2019, EA and Amazon have joined forces to give players extra bonuses for FIFA Ultimate Team, and now the first batch of goodies can be claimed for FIFA 23 during this special offer. There will be one content drop every month for this Twitch offer starting in October 2022 and ending September 2023. They’re not exactly freebies, though, as these FIFA 23 packs require that you have either an Amazon Prime membership or a Prime Video membership to claim.

FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack contents for October 2022

The following items will be available in the first FIFA 23 Twitch Gaming pack:

7x Gold Rare Players

2x Player Pick with players with ratings at 81 or over

12x Rare consumables

1x Mbappé on 5 games loan

As the first content drop of many, these rewards are actually quite good, and they’re expected to improve as the promotion continues in future packs over the course of the year. Hopefully, these extra packs will help you with Rulebreakers and the upcoming Out of Position event. Amazon clarifies that the exact FUT 23 player items that you will obtain from these packs depends on when you open them.

To claim the packs correctly, you need to make sure your Amazon Prime account is tied to the same EA account you use to play FIFA 23. You’ll also need to make sure that you choose the right platform (PlayStation, Xbox, or PC) as you can claim them once.