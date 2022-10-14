New FIFA 23 Out of Position Event Release Date Revealed — Report

A new FIFA 23 Out of Position event will be reportedly inserted into the game’s scheduled rotation at the end of October. Details of the event are thin at the moment, but the release date for Out of Position has apparently been slated for October 28, 2022.

FIFA 23 Out of Position Event will focus on FIFA Ultimate Team

This news comes from an anonymous source speaking with Insider Gaming, who the site says has given accurate information on past FIFA 23 events, like the release date for the FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts event

The source says that the current FIFA 23 Rulebreakers event which starts today will conclude around October 25 depending on your time zone. This should give EA Sports a good two-week span to position the Out of Position event between the Rulebreakers event and the upcoming Team of the Group Stage event, which the dedicated FIFA Ultimate Team site fifauteam predicts will begin on November 11.

Again, it’s unclear how this Out of Position event will work, but the source says that it will last one week and will involve FIFA Ultimate Team in some way. It doesn’t seem as though it’s just another name or rebrand of a past event in FIFA 22, such as the Shapeshifters event, so it looks to be new challenge for FIFA fans to sink their teeth into.