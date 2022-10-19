Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC Fullscreen Mode: Where Is True Full Screen?

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is out now for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store. This PC version is enhanced for the platform, featuring a hefty amount of graphics options and the ability to run the game at ultrawide resolutions. It can also benefit from extremely high frame rates. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be an Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC fullscreen mode. Here’s why full screen is missing from Uncharted on PC.

Why is fullscreen mode missing from Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves on PC?

Fullscreen mode is missing from Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves on PC because it is a DirectX 12 title. DX12 titles have a Fullscreen Windowed mode that aims to offer the same benefits of a true/exclusive Fullscreen mode.

For those using Windows 10/11, the performance of Fullscreen Windowed should be the same as the old exclusive Fullscreen mode, with the added benefit of being able to efficiently tab out of the game when needed. This can be extremely beneficial to those who are streaming the game and need to move quickly between windows.

