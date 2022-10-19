Xbox October 2022 System Software Update Patch Notes

The latest Xbox update has landed on consoles around the world today, October 19, 2022. As well as the fan-requested feature that allows players to mute their console startup sound, there are controller firmware updates and changes to names to make them less confusing. Here’s everything you need to know about the Xbox October 2022 system software update.

A new command has been enabled for Xbox Series X|S console owners to control the volume of their TV through the Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) HDMI feature. This can be done in the Audio & Music section of the Xbox guide.

Players can now turn off the console startup sounds, as well as adjust the power chime. This can be done by choosing the following options:

Profile & System Settings General Volume & Audio Output Additional Options

Microsoft is changing the home Xbox selection screen to make this easier to set up and change on a new console. Name changes include the two Xbox power options: “Standby” is now called “Sleep” while “Energy Saver” is now called “Shutdown (Energy Saving)”. Xbox Passkey and Xbox Guest Key are now called Xbox PIN and Xbox Guest PIN respectively. Neither of these options have changed in purpose.

Finally, the Xbox October 2022 system software update includes controller firmware updates for the following controllers:

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controllers

Xbox Adaptive Controllers

Xbox One Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth support

These firmware updates include anonymous bug fixes as well as fixes for USB flight sticks that connect to the Xbox Adaptive Controller.