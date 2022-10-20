To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The Fall 2022 anime season is in full swing, and now fans are able to find out exactly when the Emmy-nominated series To Your Eternity will return for its second season. Here’s exactly when you’ll be able to stream To Your Eternity season 2, episode 1 on Crunchyroll.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 1 will premiere on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch on Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time for the episode in various time zones across the globe:

5:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

6:30 a.m. Mountain Standard Time

7:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

1:30 p.m. British Standard Time

2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

6 p.m. Indian Standard Time

With nearly 40 years passing since Fushi has last been seen, his absence has meant his mortal foes, the Nokkers, have been allowed to wage chaos. Choosing a life of solitude after losing those that he loved, he finally makes a decision to break his long silence to fight against the Nokkers again, in an attempt to stop any more bloodshed. The season 2 synopsis teases that “he won’t need his friends to survive this, but he’ll need them to live.”

Season 2 is directed by Kiyoko Sayama, and written by Shinzō Fujita, from an original story by Yoshitoki Ōima. Koji Yabuno worked on character design, with Ryou Kawasaki delivering the music for the season, and Studio Drive working on the animation production. The Japanese voice cast for season 2 includes: