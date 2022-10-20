When Is the First Splatoon 3 Big Run Release Date?

Splatoon 3 is already getting limited-time multiplayer events in the form of Splatfests, but there’s another type of event that’s yet to make its debut. The Splatoon 3 Big Run is a new take on the popular Salmon Run mode, but when is the release date for the first Big Run?

Nintendo has not confirmed a release date for the first Splatoon 3 Big Run event. Big Run sees Salmonids invade Greater Inkopolis and the regular multiplayer maps become Salmon Run stages. The event is supposed to take place every few months, but the game launched in September 2022 without the files to support the Big Run event.

So far there is no support for Salmon Run on the regular multiplayer maps, nor is there news dialog for the event. The earliest these files are likely to be added is during Update 1.1.3, but there is no release date for this either. As such, it will likely be at least late November 2022 before a Big Run event takes place. On the contrary, Splatfests are taking place at regular intervals and the next event will be the Splatoon 3 x Pokemon Splatfest in the middle of November.