What Is TikTok Pulse?: How to Join and Monetize?

First revealed in May 2022, TikTok Pulse is an ad revenue sharing program that is effectively Tiktok’s response to the YouTube Partner Program. After a four-month delay, the program has been rolling out to various users who have revealed the requirements that users will need to meet in order to join and monetize their posts. Creators who qualify for TikTok Pulse and join the program will earn 50 percent of the ad revenue.

Requirements on how to join TikTok Pulse

You’ll need to satisfy the following requirements before TikTok will notify you of your eligibility for the program:

Have at least 100,000 followers

Must have posted at least five videos in the last 30 days

Need to be at least 18 years old

Once you receive the notification, you can then press the button to join the program.

Woah.. TikTok launched their Pulse program!?



Creators with 100,000+ followers will receive a 50% split of ad revenue from TikTok



Brands will put ads on TikToks that are in the top 4% of performers on any given day



Creators get 50% of revenue TikTok brings in from the brands pic.twitter.com/kkdKJnaVGQ — Muaaz (@mws) October 19, 2022

According to the reveal blog post, creators will need 100,000 followers to be invited in the initial stage of the program, so this minimum number of followers may decrease (or increase) in the future. Joining TikTok Pulse doesn’t guarantee that you videos will receive ad revenue, particularly since the program is specifically targeting the top 4% of creators on the platform.

The video that plays before the ad will receive credit for the revenue, as discovered by Digiday. It also doesn’t matter how long a user looks at the video or the ad; the creator or publisher still gets paid either way. This is effectively a post-roll ad format, which TikTok says will increase awareness of advertised brands. These ads will also be contextual, meaning that the company will show specific ads in 12 specific categories, like fashion or sports.

