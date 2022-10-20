Steam Connection Timed Out: How to Fix Failed Download

The Steam connection timed out error occurs when the servers don’t respond to a request to download a game. As a result, the download fails, and you get an error message. In most cases, the only fix for this issue is to be patient and wait. An unusually high amount of traffic typically causes it, and there’s nothing you can do on your end.

Why do my Steam downloads fail with a connection timeout error?

Steam has a robust network infrastructure, so it’s rare for users to get a connection timeout error when attempting to download a game. However, with major game releases, like Modern Warfare 2, the issue might pop up.

The connection times out because so many people are trying to download a game that it effectively DDoSes Steam. You can sometimes work around this by clearing your download cache or changing your download region. Here’s how to do so:

Clear download cache

Click on Steam

Choose Settings

Select “Downloads” from the left-hand menu

Click “Clear Download Cache.”

Change download region

Click on Steam

Enter Settings

Choose “Downloads” from the left-hand menu

Click the dropdown under “Download Region”

Choose an alternate area

Once you follow the above steps, try to start your download again. If the connection timeout error persists, the only fix is to try later when traffic has died down.