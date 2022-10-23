To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

Following its successful return on Crunchyroll, fans of To Your Eternity want to know exactly when they will be able to watch the second episode of the highly-anticipated second season. Here is exactly when you will be able to stream To Your Eternity Season 2, Episode 2 on the anime platform Crunchyroll.

To Your Eternity Season 2, Episode 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll from Sunday, October 30, 2022. The local time at which the next installment goes live will depend entirely on where you are in the world, so with that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

5:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

6:30 a.m. Mountain Standard Time

7:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

1:30 p.m. British Standard Time

2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

6 p.m. Indian Standard Time

It’s been almost 40 years since Fushi has last been seen, but his absence doesn’t mean that his mortal foes, the Nokkers, have stopped waging chaos. Despite this, Fushi’s loss of those that he loved meant that he has chosen a life of solitude, but a change in attitude means he breaks his long silence to fight against his enemies once more. Hoping to stop any more bloodshed, he may not need his friends to survive, but he will definitely need them to live.

Kiyoko Sayama serves as director on To Your Eternity Season 2, with Shinzō Fujita writing the episodes, from an original story by Yoshitoki Ōima. Ryou Kawasaki worked on the music for Season 2, and the animation production was done by Studio Drive. The Japanese voice cast for Season 2 includes: