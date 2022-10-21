How Long Does Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Take to Beat?

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope arrived on Nintendo Switch earlier this week. Once again, Mario, his friends, and the Rabbids must team up to bring peace to the galaxy and save the sparks from the evil Spark Hunters, but how long will this take? And how much time will it take to beat everything in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope?

The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope completion time

The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope main quests and story will take approximately 20-25 hours of time to beat. The game takes place through six distinct areas, each of which will take 3-4 hours to get through if concentrating solely on the game’s story.

Completionists are looking at a much longer completion time. The first five planets each have around 20 side missions to complete, secret areas, coins, Sparks, Planet Keys, Weapon Skins, and Memories to find and collect. These will bring the playtime to approximately 30-35 hours for players who want to find everything.

Of course, this is before the release of the Rayman DLC and the two other planned expansions that will launch after the game. None of these expansions have a release date yet, but they will definitely add more time to the above totals.