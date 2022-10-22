What Does OTP Mean on Snapchat?

“OTP” means “One True Pairing” on Snapchat. Those who use it are typically part of shipping culture and use it to refer to their favorite fictional pairing. We’ll go into the history of the term and whether it’s offensive or sexual in nature below.

What does “OTP” mean? “OTP” typically means “One True Pair(ing)” on Snapchat and other social media services. When a person uses it, they’re referring to the practice of “shipping,” which is imagining either fictional characters or real people in a relationship. A person’s OTP is typically their favorite pairing, but it can also be used as a hyperbole to refer to any fictional relationship positively.

Though it’s commonly used on Snapchat, “OTP” goes back much further. Our research dates it to as early as 2003-05, and it was frequently encountered on early social media like LiveJournal and Xanga.

What are some other meanings of “OTP?” OTP could also mean a few other things – but not usually in the context of being used on Snapchat:

On the Phone: Busy

One-Time Pad: A cryptographic system.

One Trick Pony: Someone who is only good at one thing.

One-Time Password: A password that can only be used once.