Modern Warfare 2 Safe Codes: El Sin Nombre, Alone Safes 1 and 2

While the three Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 safe codes can all be figured out by using clues hidden in the area, players in a hurry can use this handy guide to skip past the detective work. Whether it’s to open the El Sin Nombre safe in Diego’s room, or the first and second Alone safes found in the coffee shop and garage, respectively, here are the full list of MW2 safe codes.

All Modern Warfare 2 safe codes for the campaign

El Nombre Safe Code: 02-02-19 The El Nombre safe is located in Diego’s room. Go into the walk-in closet and crouch down to interact with the safe. Input the code to pick up the Lockwood 300 shotgun.

First Alone Safe Code: 10-10-80 The first Alone safe is located inside a coffee shop. It is inside of a locked room that requires the Pry Tool to open. Open the safe to get the .50 GS handgun.

Second Alone Safe Code: 37-60-80 The second Alone safe is inside the garage. Head to the backroom and find the safe next to a microwave. Unlock the safe using the above code to acquire the Crossbow.



Once all three safes are open, players will unlock the Gentleman Thief Achievement/Trophy on supported platforms.

