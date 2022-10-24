Anno 1800 Technical Test: How to Sign Up on PS5 and Xbox

One of the things Ubisoft has managed to keep quiet is that it’s developing Anno 1800 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S following the game’s release on PC in 2019. The next step of that development progress is a Technical Test for those platforms that will be happening next month. Here’s everything you need to know about how to sign up for the Anno 1800 Technical Test on PS5 and Xbox.

How to sign up to the Anno 1800 Technical Test on PS5 and Xbox

To sign up to the Anno 1800 Technical Test on PS5 and Xbox, hopeful players should:

Head over to the Ubisoft website. Choose PS5 or Xbox Series X|S before hitting the Register button. Login to your Ubisoft account or create an account if you don’t have one already.

The Anno 1800 technical test will be held on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in November. Ubisoft has not announced an exact release date for the test at the time of writing.

Those who are chosen to take part in the technical test will receive an email from Ubisoft closer to the time. Players will need to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) before being allowed to take part, so don’t expect to be able to share screenshots, video clips, or details with other people. Players won’t be able to stream the technical test either.

Ubisoft has promised they’ll be revealing more information about Anno 1800 on consoles in early 2023.