Is TikTok Getting Banned (2022)? US Banning Rumor Explained

TikTok is an incredibly popular social media app and has managed to attract the ire of several US politicians who have since called for the app to be banned. Will Tiktok be banned within the US in 2022? Here’s everything you need to know about the reasons that started the rumor of TikTok’s banning.

Will TikTok Be Banned in the US in 2022?

The TikTok app is unlikely to be banned in the US in 2022. Brendan Carr, a member of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), had called for the Chinese-owned app to be removed from the Google Play store and the iOS app store. This was because he felt the app was “a sophisticated surveillance tool that harvests extensive amounts of personal and sensitive data,” therefore it must be removed from the stores to protect the privacy of US app users.

TikTok has so far denied that it would hand over the private data of US app users to China, but President Joe Biden has asked the Commerce Department to analyze the app because of these concerns. This analysis is still ongoing.

This isn’t the first time the app has been under threat of being banned. Former US President Donald Trump tried to ban the app back in 2021, although this was revoked by Biden.

It’s not all troubling news for TikTok, though. The app recently launched its TikTok Pulse ad revenue-sharing program, allowing users to more easily monetize their videos.