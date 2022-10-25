Chainsaw Man Episode 4 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

It didn’t take long for the Chainsaw Man series to find its footing, impressing audiences right away with its opening episode, and continuing to do so as the show moved forward. Now, we’re three episodes deep, and anime fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the fourth installment. Here is when Chainsaw Man Episode 4 will be available on Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch will depend entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the Chainsaw Man Episode 4 release time in various time zones across the globe:

9 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

11 a.m. Central Daylight Time

5 p.m. British Standard Time

6 p.m. Central European Summer Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Chainsaw Man Season 1 has been confirmed to be made up of 12 episodes, which means that we will be a third of the way through the show’s first cour after Episode 4 has aired. It’s unlikely that the series will come to an end after just one season, thanks to the huge popularity of the original manga on which the show is based.

The story follows a young, down-on-his-luck man called Denji, who had to work hard defeating devils to pay off the debt he acquired, following his father’s death. Fortunately, he had his own dog-like devil by his side called Pochita, but the two of them didn’t bank on the men they were working for being devils themselves. Murdered by the Zombie Devil, it was only through a pact made by Pochita that Denji was able to survive. The two of them merged, creating the titular Chainsaw Man in the process; a human-devil hybrid that allows Denji to turn parts of his body into chainsaws.

Now, Denji is working for the Public Safety Devil Hunters under the watchful eye of Makima, and while he has a huge crush on her that seems to be reciprocated, not everything is as it first seems.