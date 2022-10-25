How to Save TikTok Without Watermark

Many people want to learn how to save Tiktok without a watermark, as the large icon in the top-left corner might get in the way for future editing. Of course, we don’t recommend that you try to get rid of the watermark for the purpose of copying and posting the video illegally, but there are many reasons for saving the video, particularly for personal use or preservation.

How to save Tiktok videos without watermark

In order to save Tiktok videos without a watermark, you can either use a helper website or download an app on your chosen platform (Android, iOS, PC) that will allow you do this.

There are several popular helper websites out there that will allow you to download TikToks by simply grabbing the link of the video and entering it into the site. From there, you’ll usually get a preview of the video and various options to save the Tiktok in various video file formats (MP4 being the most popular) or an audio file. Musically Down, TokSaver, and GGTik are just a few examples of these type of websites, but just be aware that some of these sites might be ad-heavy.

If you feel safer with apps, although they are generally targeted for takedowns, you can choose RepostTik or TikSave on iOS or SaveTok on iOS and Android. And those are just the tip of the iceberg, so you can search around for alternative apps fairly easily.

