Overwatch 2 Error Starting Game, Trying Again Explained

Some players are seeing a Overwatch 2 Error Starting Game in the game’s chat window after attempting to launch the game. The full “error starting game, trying again” bug basically occurs with a player attempts to connect to a game, but then is promptly kicked from the game with the notification appearing multiple times in the lower right-hand corner. If you are experiencing this issue, one of the main reasons this might be occurring is due to a faulty update or patch. At the time of this writing, a spike of this error has been reported by several users on the official Blizzard forums and on Twitter.

Overwatch 2 Error Starting Game fix and solution

To get around the Overwatch 2 “Error Starting Game, trying again” bug, the first thing to try is to shut down the client completely and then opening it again. Trying different modes can also fix the problem, so that can be a secondary solution for you.

Last but not least, you can wait for a solution from Blizzard. Sometimes the issue is that the update hasn’t populated across all of its servers quite yet or the patch require a hotfix. Either way, you will need to be patient as the developers solve the problem.

Sadly, this Error Starting Game issue has reared its ugly head multiple times since launch. In particular, the same problem occurred on October 13, shutting down the servers for numerous players after a 500 MB update.