Overwatch 2 Not Connecting to Server Error Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Hunting down an Overwatch 2 not connecting to server error fix is not what players want to be doing when they boot up the new shooter. Unfortunately, some OW2 players are encountering this frustrating error and they aren’t able to get past it. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve it. Here’s how to fix the Overwatch 2 not connecting to server error on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

How to fix Overwatch 2 not connecting to server error

To fix the Overwatch 2 not connecting to server error, players should:

Restart the game. If this is the first time that this server error has occurred, try a simple reboot.

Make sure your internet connection is okay. Overwatch 2 requires a strong, consistent internet connection to work properly. Pause any downloads and uploads on the connection.

Check Overwatch 2’s Twitter account for news of any server problems. The error could be happening because of downtime for scheduled maintenance or unforeseen issues.

Check the known issues page for the error. The developers at Blizzard list the problems that they are working on and whether there are any fixes in the works.



If all of the above fails to help, the next best step is to contact Blizzard support here.

