Overwatch 2 PvE Release Date: When Is Story Mode Coming Out?

Now that the game’s PvP mode is out, many fans are wondering what the Overwatch 2 PvE release date will be. Blizzard Entertainment made the decision to separate the game’s PvP and PvE modes earlier this year, leaving the story mode for later in development as it works out the numerous bugs and errors for standard 5v5 multiplayer. With hindsight, that was the right move. So when is the OW2 story mode coming out?

Overwatch 2 PvE mode is expected to drop sometime in 2023.

That release date is admittedly vague, but it goes to show that Activision Blizzard expects that it will take at least three months (and likely longer than that) before all the kinks in PvP are worked out. Given that parts of the story mode were already revealed to media earlier this year, we expect that PvE mode should release more likely in Spring or Summer 2023.

The story mode will focus on a linear series of co-operative missions that will have the older characters from Overwatch 1 meet the handful of new characters in Overwatch 2. The campaign will focus on some character-specific maps, such as one set Gothenburg that features Torbjörn’s factory. Similar to PvP, the PvE will continue to grow and evolve over time with each season bringing new content. It’s unclear at this time if PvE will be free, but it looks as though players may need to pay for story mode separately, though it may be included in Xbox Game Pass.

For more guides on Overwatch 2, here is how Endorsement Levels work and how to stop rubberbanding with lag and high ping latency.