Overwatch 2 Patch Notes for October 25 Will Bring Zaryna and Sombra Nerfs – Report

Several sources from Overwatch League (OWL) teams have shared information on the upcoming Overwatch 2 patch notes on October 25. A balance patch with notable nerfs will reportedly be released on a practice server that the teams will be granted access to, which they will need as playoffs begin on Sunday, October 30th. Luckily, Blizzard has provided info on the patch notes to the teams early so that they aren’t completely blindsided by the balance changes to a handful of popular heroes.

Overwatch 2 patch notes will impact four characters

According to GGRecon, sources have confirmed the following balance updates arriving on October 25:

Sombra Hack ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds Hacked damage multiplier has been massively reduced from 40% to 25% Hacked enemies can’t be hacked again for the duration of the effect

Genji Ammo maximum reduced from 30 to 24 Shuriken damaged also reduced from 29 to 27

Zarya Barrier duration shortened from 2.5 to 2 seconds Barrier cooldown slightly increased from 10 to 11 seconds

D.va Fusion Cannon spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75 Boosters impact damage reduced from 25 to 15



The changes come from feedback saying that Genji’s shurikens and Sombra’s hacking ability make their DPS too high. The upcoming Overwatch 2 patch notes will also finally mark the return of Bastion and Torbjorn, as well as the comeback for the Junkertown map. The full patch notes will be released soon.