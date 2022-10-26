Is iOS 16.1 Stable?: Is It Safe To Install on iPhone?

The new iOS 16.1 update is now available to download and install on supported iPhones. While new features like the iCloud Shared Photo Library, support for third-party apps in Live Activities, and the ability to use Apple Fitness+ without an Apple Watch can be handy, updating to a new software version can come with some risks of instability. As is usual, users are now wondering if the iOS 16.1 update is stable and safe to install. Here’s the need-to-know info.

Is iOS 16.1 safe to install for iPhone?

The iOS 16.1 update should be safe for iPhone users to download and install.

While there is still the possibility of crashing issues and less-than-optimal performance, this is not a beta version and so has already been tested by developers. Therefore, it should work well on supported iPhones.

Of course, for those using their iPhones for critical applications where any crashing issues can lead to a significant loss in time and/or money, it might be best to stick with the current version you are using to ensure continued stability.

