Can You Watch House of the Dragon Free via Online Streaming?

Is it possible to watch House of the Dragon free online via any streaming services? The Game of Thrones prequel has recently concluded its season 1 but if anyone wants to catch up now, is House of the Dragon streaming for free legally anywhere? Is there an HBO Max free trial even, so potential viewers can check it out that way?

House of the Dragon is now available to stream primarily on HBO Max in the U.S., but unfortunately, the Warner Bros-owned streaming service currently does not have any free trials or decent offers available. Consequently, there is no legal way to stream the Game of Thrones prequel series for free online in the U.S. at the present time.

HBO Max subscriptions start at $9.99 per month although there is a significant saving of 40% if viewers sign up and prepay for a full year. In other countries where HBO Max isn’t available, there may be free trials available, such as in the U.K. with Now/Sky TV. In the U.S., unfortunately, there is no way to legally stream House of the Dragon for free without a paid subscription to HBO Max.

House of the Dragon is a prequel series to the popular Game of Thrones and is set several hundred years before that fantasy series. Season 1 consists of ten episodes and the season finale essentially kickstarted a civil war in the royal Targaryen house. The show is an adaptation of the novel Fire and Blood by series creator George R.R. Martin — head to the link here to find out how to read all the Song of Ice and Fire books in order.

House of the Dragon season 2 should release sometime in 2023 and will see the true beginning of the infamous Dance of the Dragons civil war. With any luck, HBO Max will have a free trial or offer available before it arrives.