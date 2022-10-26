Is There a The Witcher Remake Release Date (PS5, Xbox, PC)?

CD Projekt Red has announced they are remaking 2007 PC game The Witcher for the modern day. The game is expected to be remade from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and so more than a remaster, but when will players be able to get their hands on this new version? Here’s the need-to-know information about the The Witcher Remake release date.

CD Projekt Red has not announced a release date for the new version of The Witcher. It is believed the game will be released on PS5, Xbox, or PC, but platforms have not been confirmed by the developer either.

The game, which is currently known as Canis Majoris, is being remade by Polish studio Fool’s Theory, which is made up of veterans associated with the earlier The Witcher games. CD Projekt Red will be “providing full creative supervision.” CD Projekt Red Studio Head Adam Badowski said:

The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD PROJEKT RED. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger. Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.

As The Witcher Remake is in the early stages of development, the developers “want to ask you for patience as it will be a while until we start talking about this project in detail.” As always, we’ll be sure to let you know if we hear any more about this game or The Witcher 4, which is in a similar stage of development.