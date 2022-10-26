The Witcher 2 Remake: Is a Remaster Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox?

CD Projekt Red can be difficult to predict at times, but fans are wondering whether The Witcher 2 Remake is in the works at the studio. On October 26, 2022, the developer revealed that it was indeed working on The Witcher Remake that will be “rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5.” It is expected to be more than a remaster, with the original game likely being remade for current-gen consoles including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Is The Witcher 2 Remake in development and coming soon?

CD Projekt RED currently has no known plans on developing The Witcher 2 Remake. However, if the upcoming The Witcher Remake is successful and profitable for the developer, especially after the mixed response to Cyberpunk 2077, we can expect that the game would be quickly placed in the developer’s production schedule.

Fool’s Theory, a studio based in Poland, is in charge of The Witcher Remake, so it would probably be slated to develop the remake for the sequel, if one is scheduled later on. Hopefully, its work on this first remake using Unreal Engine 5 (which The Witcher 4 will use too) would transfer over well to the sequel, though The Witcher 2’s combat system is far more complex than the first Witcher game.

Creating another remake would also be right on trend in the gaming industry, with Capcom having successfully revamped the classic Resident Evil game with remakes for the second, third, and soon-to-be fourth entries in the franchise.