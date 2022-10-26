Modern Warfare 2 Military Ranks: What Is the Max Rank Cap?

Activision has revealed Modern Warfare 2 military ranks as the primary means for progression across all modes in the upcoming Call of Duty game, including the max rank cap. This mainly involves various modes like multiplayer, Special Ops, and Warzone 2.0. This ranking system should be familiar to fans of the original MW2 game, which had 70 ranks for its multiplayer mode (in addition to ten prestige levels).

What is the Modern Warfare 2 max rank cap?

Currently, the Modern Warfare 2 max rank cap is set at Level 55. But considering that the original game went above that amount, it’s very possible that this max rank cap will increase over time with additional DLC and updates. It’s unknown at this time whether each rank will be tied to a specific name like in the original game, which went from Private to Commander.

What do military ranks unlock?

As you accrue Player XP across all of the game’s modes, you’ll increase your Modern Warfare 2 military rank and unlock the following features, just to name a few:

Perks, field upgrades, and killstreaks for multiplayer

More loadouts and the ability to customize them, also for multiplayer

Lethal and tactical equipment for multiplayer loadouts

The ability to customize Warzone 2.0 weapons (Rank 4)

All weapon platforms, most of which can be edited in the Gunsmith

Completing Daily Challenges and Career Challenges will give you huge chunks of Player XP as well. A set of three Daily Challenges will be available for Multiplayer as well as for Special Ops.

