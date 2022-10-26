Modern Warfare 2 Not Working or Launching Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox

Hunting down a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 not working or launching fix is not how players want to spend their gaming time. Whether MW2 is not working on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One, there are a few different solutions to try. Here’s how to fix Modern Warfare 2 not working on launching.

How to fix Modern Warfare 2 not working or launching

To fix Modern Warfare 2 not working or launch on PC, PS5, PS4, or Xbox, users should:

First, make sure all updates have been installed. Booting into the game while patches are still downloading will lock you out of the online portions of the game. Confirm that all updates are downloaded and installed before booting up.

Check the game’s official social media channels for maintenance announcements. The official Call of Duty Twitter is a good place to go for any downtime news. Activision Support is also worth bookmarking.

Make sure you have a stable internet connection. Online games like Modern Warfare 2 require a stable internet connection to work optimally. If you’re on a wireless connection, try switching to wired. Pause any downloads or uploads, as they can hog the bandwidth and cause issues.

Restart the game. It might seem obvious, but closing the game down fully before starting it up again can help solve a range of issues.

Reboot the console or PC. Rebooting the system is another simple fix that can help solve a wide range of problems.



If the above fixes don’t work, the next best step is to contact Activision Support for further assistance.

