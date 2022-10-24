Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Mission List: How Many Missions Are There?

There are 17 missions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022). These comprise of levels where Task Force 141 “go loud” and cause chaos during impressive set pieces, in addition to stealth-heavy engagements where stealth is required. The full MW2 2022 mission list is detailed below.

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Mission List

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) has the following 17 missions:

Strike

Kill Or Capture

Wetwork

Tradecraft

Borderline

Cartel Protection

Close Air

Hardpoint

Recon By Fire

Violence And Timing

El Sin Nombre

Dark Water

Alone

Prison Break

Hindsight

Ghost Team

Countdown

Once Countdown has been completed, the credits will roll. Be sure to let the credits roll all of the way through to the end, as there’s a post-credits sequence that hints at the future of the franchise.

To complete all of the missions in Modern Warfare 2 (2022) it will take 6-8 hours, depending on the difficulty players choose. The hardest mode can take even longer due to just how many times players are expected to die against the super-difficult enemies.

For other Call of Duty guides, here are the solutions to all three of the safes in MW2. And here are the current best meta weapons for Warzone.