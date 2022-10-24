Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Mission List: How Many Missions Are There?

There are 17 missions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022). These comprise of levels where Task Force 141 “go loud” and cause chaos during impressive set pieces, in addition to stealth-heavy engagements where stealth is required. The full MW2 2022 mission list is detailed below.
Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Mission List
Modern Warfare 2 (2022) has the following 17 missions:
- Strike
- Kill Or Capture
- Wetwork
- Tradecraft
- Borderline
- Cartel Protection
- Close Air
- Hardpoint
- Recon By Fire
- Violence And Timing
- El Sin Nombre
- Dark Water
- Alone
- Prison Break
- Hindsight
- Ghost Team
- Countdown
Once Countdown has been completed, the credits will roll. Be sure to let the credits roll all of the way through to the end, as there’s a post-credits sequence that hints at the future of the franchise.
To complete all of the missions in Modern Warfare 2 (2022) it will take 6-8 hours, depending on the difficulty players choose. The hardest mode can take even longer due to just how many times players are expected to die against the super-difficult enemies.
For other Call of Duty guides, here are the solutions to all three of the safes in MW2. And here are the current best meta weapons for Warzone.