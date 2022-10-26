Modern Warfare 2 ‘Status Installing’ Stuck Fix (PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC)

Knowing how to fix the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 “Status Installing” stuck message will allow players to get past the main menu and into the game. Unfortunately, this issue can pop up across all platforms, so PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve this issue. Here’s the Modern Warfare 2 “Status Installing” stuck fix.

How to fix the Modern Warfare 2 “Status Installing” stuck bug

To fix the Modern Warfare 2 “Status Installing” bug on PlayStation and other systems, players must:

Open Quick Settings and then back out. This solution was offered by Infinity Ward itself, as a workaround before an official fix is rolled out.

Restart the game. Fully close the game, making sure to exit the application completely, and then reboot it to see if the issue persists.

Reboot the console. A system restart might seem obvious, but it’s surprising how often power cycling (“turning it off and back on again”) can help.



PlayStation players encountering a locked game tile or issue accessing campaign early access should open QUICK SETTINGS (options button) — and then back out.



This will trigger a return to the correct menu. This will be addressed in an upcoming update. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 26, 2022

If the issue continues, the next best step is to reach out to the developer directly.

For other Call of Duty guides, here are all of the safe codes for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. And here’s a rundown of the best Warzone weapons for this season.