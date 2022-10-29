SPY x FAMILY Part 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The successful return of SPY x FAMILY, with the anime series’ second part now airing on Crunchyroll, means that fans are desperate for any new information they can get about the show. That includes exactly when they will be able to watch Episode 6 of the second cour. Here is when SPY x FAMILY Part 2, Episode 6 will be available on Crunchyroll.

SPY x FAMILY Part 2, Episode 6 will be released on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The local time at which the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

8:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

9:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

10:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

4:30 p.m. British Summer Time

5:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

9:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

It was recently revealed that SPY x FAMILY Part 2 will be made up of 13 episodes in total, which means that we are soon to hit the second season’s halfway point. With so much action and world-building having already happened in Part 2, it’s clear that the writers aren’t going to let their foot off the gas as the new episodes roar on.

The original manga on which the anime series is based is still ongoing, which likely means that there is a lot more to come from the SPY x FAMILY show in the future. While there are just over half a dozen episodes left in Part 2, it’s unlikely that writers will pull the brakes on the series. Part 1 only covered the first three volumes of the manga, so there is certainly still a lot of road left to travel.