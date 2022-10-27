Marvel Snap Pay-to-Win: Can You Buy Better Cards?

Marvel Snap is an iOS, Android, and PC card game that relies on players building their own decks of Marvel superheroes to suit their own playstyles. As can be expected of a free-to-play mobile game, there are microtransactions but is it possible for players to buy better cards? Is Marvel Snap a pay-to-win game? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Marvel Snap pay-to-win?

Players cannot buy better cards through Marvel Snap microtransactions. The Premium Season Pass does offer early access to new cards for players willing to spend the money, but these cards are always added to the pool of unlockable cards for all players at the end of the season.

Players can first unlock cards by completing the Recruit Season missions. After this, cards are unlocked through the collection level reward track, which also offers rewards like boosters and credits. Cards can be upgraded using the aforementioned boosters and credits to increase the player’s collection level and receive cards quicker.

However, players can also upgrade their cards more quickly through the in-game shop. There are bundles that offer card upgrades and other items that are bought with real money. There is also a daily rotation of cosmetics and variants of cards already in a player’s collection and these can be purchased using gold, a premium currency. All of these card variants can be unlocked through normal gameplay for those not wanting to spend huge amounts of money in the shop.