Fortnite: Where to Find Jack O’ Lanterns Locations

Many players are desperately searching the map for where to find jack o’ lantern locations in Fortnite to complete one of the first objectives in this year’s Halloween event. Specifically, the Fortnitemares challenge asks players to “Destroy jack-o’-lanterns with a ranged weapon,” meaning that you will need to destroy five pumpkins peppered about the map. There are actually plenty of pumpkin spawns everywhere, with many clustered around the cities and landmarks, but trying to get to them before other players do can be a bit difficult.

Where to find jack o’ lanterns in Fortnite

Every square on the map has a jack-o’-lantern there. I used red squares to the left so it isn’t orange on orange.

Here are the best places to find jack o’ lanterns in Fortnite:

Tilted Towers (3, with 2 more near the Research Lab Minotaur)

Greasy Grove (4)

Shiny Sound (2, with 3 very close with one near the Unremarkable House and another near Rickety Rocks)

Fort Jonesy (4, with 2 extra near the Shrouded Settlement)

That said, looking at the map, there are plenty of pumpkin locations in other areas as well. In particular, there are several islands to the east with jack o’ lanterns near houses. There is also a couple of them to the west of the Reality Tree and around Chonker’s Speedway. It will likely be a good idea to get some of the pumpkins in these locations instead, as fewer players will be on the lookout for them.

As for completing this specific challenge itself, you can destroy the five pumpkins using any gun in your arsenal as they all count as ranged weapons. Doing so will earn you 15,000 XP in addition to a free Spray.