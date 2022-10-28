RE: Village Shadows of Rose: Gallery Paintings Puzzle Solution

In Resident Evil: Village Shadows of Rose, you’ll need to solve the painting puzzle in the Gallery of Castle Dimitrescu to get a very important item. These paintings represent predators and prey, but when you are first able to enter the gallery, you’ll find one is missing. Here’s how to find the missing painting and which pairs are correct.

How to solve the Predation Gallery painting puzzle in Shadows of Rose

To solve the painting puzzle in Shadows of Rose, you need to do two things:

Find the missing painting

Solve the gallery puzzle by matching predators with prey

Find the missing painting

Fortunately, locating the missing picture is easy. After you get the Silver Mask, you have to flee upstairs through the door in the Hall of Ablution. When you make it there, exit the hall, turn right and enter the Guest Room.

After the conversation with Michael, leave the Guest Room via the double doors. Sitting on a table just outside the room is the Snake Painting you require.

Gallery painting puzzle solution

There are six paintings you must match up to solve the gallery puzzle in Shadows of Rose:

Frog

Sheep

Snake

Spider

Wolves

Butterfly

The clue on the plague tells us:

“The predators stand united, each staring down their prey.”

So, we know that all the predators need to be on one side and all the prey on the other. You can’t remove two of the paintings, the wolves and the butterfly, so we know which side is which. Now we just need to think it out.

This gives us the solution:

Butterfly > Spider

Frog > Snake

Sheep > Wolves

Solving the puzzle gets you the Triocular Key, which is what you need to get the final mask.