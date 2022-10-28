RE: Village Mercenaries: How to Unlock Lady D and Heisenberg in Additional Orders

You can unlock Lady D and Heisenberg in RE: Village Mercenaries mode with the release of the Additional Orders expansion. These two villains aren’t available at first, but the conditions to obtain them aren’t too strenuous of a task to perform. We’ll tell you how to get them below.

How to Unlock Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil: Village Mercenaries Additional Orders

To unlock Lady D in RE: Village Mercenaries, you have to do the following:

Unlock the two new stages (Bloody Village and Bloody River).

Get an S Rank on Bloody River with any character.

Getting an S Rank on Bloody River unlocks Lady Dimirescu, and it’s not too tough to accomplish since there are a ton of enemies to rack up combos within that stage.

How to Unlock Heisenberg Mercenaries Additional Orders in RE: Village

To unlock Heisenberg as a playable character in Mercenaries, you need to do the following:

Unlock all normal stages (including the two new ones)

Get an A rank in each stage.

Since you have to get an A rank to unlock each stage, you’ll likely unlock Heisenberg first. But it’s possible to unlock Heisenberg and Lady D simultaneously in RE: Village if you manage to get an S on Bloody River, which kills two birds with one stone.